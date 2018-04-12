PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is bringing its biggest convenience store ever to Independence Mall.

Wawa President and CEO Chris Gheysens made the announcement during a grand opening on the 2200 block of South Street Thursday morning. The store will be over 11,000 square feet and be located at Independence Mall inside the Public Ledger Building.

The biggest Wawa currently is in Washington, D.C. and is 9,200 square feet.

Gheysens says this will be the biggest and best Wawa.

“This will clearly be our most significant, unique and largest store and where else better than our hometown of Philadelphia,” he said.

The announcement came on “Wawa Day” as the convenience store chain celebrates being in business for 54 years.

Wawa is also planning to open five other stores: 34th and Market Street near Drexel University; 13th and Chestnut Streets; 12th and Market Streets; Harbison Street and Tulip Avenue; and Roosevelt Boulevard and Byberry Road.