PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The suspect who was arrested for the murder of a Philadelphia art student last November was previously arrested in California on an attempted murder charge.

Philadelphia police announced Thursday the arrest of 22-year-old David Grier of North Philadelphia. He is accused of killing 21-year-old Kierra Johnson, an art student at Hussian College, last November.

Authorities say Johnson was strangled and left in the creek, right off the Cobbs Creek Parkway, near Spruce Street, She was later found dead by a passerby.

Philadelphia Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan says Grier and Johnson were acquaintances and that the motive was sexual in nature.

Ryan also said that Grier was arrested in 2016 for attempted murder in Oakland, California. He was currently on parole for that charge.

A spokeswoman for Hussian College said in a statement last year that Johnson was a kind person and an excellent artist, who will be deeply missed.

“Talented, gentle, kind and always smiling Ki was not only a visual artist, but a performance artist as well. She will be deeply missed by all and it is a particularly difficult time for us as we are a small, close-knit community,” the statement read.