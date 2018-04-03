PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The family of a woman killed last year in a senior living community fire in West Chester has filed a lawsuit.

Theresa Malloy, 85, was one of four people who died in November’s inferno at Barclay Friends.

An attorney for her family tells Eyewitness News careless smoking on the “non-smoking” campus may have been the cause behind the fire.

The family recently filed a lawsuit demanding answers and reform.

“This was systemic failure across multiple levels — failure to enforce their smoking policies, failure to have a fire suppression system that works, failure to evacuate. They were 0-3. Theresa Malloy paid with her life,” said Robert Mongeluzzi, the family’s attorney.

The official cause remains under investigation.

However, a federal report on the deadly fire is expected out in the near future.