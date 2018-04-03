SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS) – Police are investigating a possible active shooter at YouTube’s San Bruno, California headquarters, according to CBS News.
Police say they are on the scene near the headquarters located at 901 Cherry Ave.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an “active shooter incident” but declined to provide more details.
Several YouTube employees tweeted about the incident
No injuries have been reported.
