SAN BRUNO, Calif. (CBS) – Police are investigating a possible active shooter at YouTube’s San Bruno, California headquarters, according to CBS News.

Police say they are on the scene near the headquarters located at 901 Cherry Ave.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS News it is treating the situation as an “active shooter incident” but declined to provide more details.

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Several YouTube employees tweeted about the incident

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

