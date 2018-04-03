PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A husband and wife, joining forces and beating all the odds together, as a team, the ultimate buddy system.

One couple was up for quite the challenge.

At a gym in Houston, a couple of weightlifters are savoring each rep because each step is a struggle.

Wade Washington’s back curves where it shouldn’t, so he turned to weights.

“At first I thought about trying to become a professional wrestler. That was my first goal,” Wade said.

His wife BJ joined him with one exhausting goal in mind: becoming professional bodybuilders.

“I said I don’t know how we’re going to do this but we’re going to find a way,” said Tina Chandler, a Normal To Be Fit trainer.

But Chandler couldn’t believe what happened next.

BJ who was 172-pounds, unable to walk or get out bed on her own because of cerebral palsy, lost 57 pounds in one year. She now squats and scales stairs.

“It really teaches us discipline and to really be in touch with who we are as a person with a disability,” BJ said.

Along with her husband of 24 years, this grandma is a fit champ with medals and trophies to spare.

Wade even has a banner at the gym.

It is now their career, one they cheer no matter how hard each step feels.

“I am an overcomer of whatever life throws at me. I don’t let it stop me. I don’t give up,” BJ said.

Through something as tough as bodybuilding, going from a curved spine, or unable to walk or get out of bed due to cerebral palsy, all the way to becoming body building medalists, Wade and BJ are inspiring.