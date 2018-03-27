9th Annual RMHC Telethon: Donate Now | #RMHCCBS3 | 1-844-977-CBS3 | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, meek mill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As rapper Meek Mill sits behind bars, hoping to have his sentence overturned, we’re hearing tonight from his mother.

Our Chantee Lans sat down with for an exclusive interview Mills’ mother, Kathy Williams, who spoke candidly about her youngest child and only son.

Rameek, as she calls him, which is his middle name, is now in state prison in Chester.

She described his rise to stardom and fall to now being behind bars.

The 30-year-old rapper was sentenced to two years in prison after multiple probation violations.

His legal team has since appealed his case and asked to have Judge Genece Brinkley removed.

Mill’s lawyers now believe that he was wrongly convicted on the original drug and gun possession charges from back in 2007 and could get his conviction overturned.

Watch CBS3 at 11 for the full interview.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch