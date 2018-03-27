PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As rapper Meek Mill sits behind bars, hoping to have his sentence overturned, we’re hearing tonight from his mother.

Our Chantee Lans sat down with for an exclusive interview Mills’ mother, Kathy Williams, who spoke candidly about her youngest child and only son.

Rameek, as she calls him, which is his middle name, is now in state prison in Chester.

She described his rise to stardom and fall to now being behind bars.

The 30-year-old rapper was sentenced to two years in prison after multiple probation violations.

His legal team has since appealed his case and asked to have Judge Genece Brinkley removed.

Mill’s lawyers now believe that he was wrongly convicted on the original drug and gun possession charges from back in 2007 and could get his conviction overturned.

Watch CBS3 at 11 for the full interview.