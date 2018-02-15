PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sources confirm the Philadelphia police officer, who in 2007 testified against rapper Meek Mill, appeared on a list of so-called “tainted cops.”

“There is a list – it was a list compiled by the prior administration,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner, who spoke publicly about its existence.

Krasner says the list contains the names of about two dozen officers, providing guidance on their credibility to testify, including “any allegations about whether these officers had done something wrong in the past, or have some sort of bias.”

Attorneys for Meek Mill learned of it earlier this week. In a post-conviction relief filing, they’ve requested a new trial — based on a revelation the night in 2007 when he was arrested along a South Philadelphia street.

Meek Mill Appeal To Be Heard, Arresting Officer’s Account Is In Question

Sworn statements claim Meek Mill tossed away a gun, and never pointed it at officers.

It’s alleged now-retired officer Reginald Graham “lied as to nearly every material fact in his testimony at trial.”

These developments, attorneys say, could have swayed the outcome of the trial.

Officially, the names on this secret list have been kept quiet.

Reporter: “Can you confirm Officer Reginald Graham is on that list?”

“I cannot confirm or deny, at this time,” Krasner responded.

Repeated calls to Mill’s lawyers were not returned.

Officer Reginald Graham retired from the force in 2017, records show. Efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.