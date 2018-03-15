PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Incarcerated rapper Meek Mill got a big legal victory on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has submitted a filing to Mill’s lawyers stating that “there is a strong showing of likelihood” of his conviction being reversed, in whole or in part.

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner also didn’t oppose the rapper’s move for bail, saying it’s now in the hands of Judge Genece Brinkley, who, in November, put Mill behind bars for violating probation, going against the prosecutor’s suggestion.

“We should not presume or suggest what this judge should do or not do here,” Krasner said.

This comes after retired Philadelphia Police Officer Reginald Graham is accused of lying about Mill’s 2007 arrest.

Prior to this year, Graham’s name was on a list maintained by the DA’s Office of officers whose credibility was in question.

“We are very pleased with the District Attorney’s filing today stating that he is not opposing Meek’s immediate release on bail, and that there is a strong likelihood that Meek’s conviction will ultimately be reversed in whole or in part. We look forward to his immediate release by the court on bail in light of this development,” said Joe Tacopina, lawyer for Mill.

Last November, Mill was sentenced to two to four years in state prison for probation violations on a nearly a 10-year-old gun charge.

“I would like to thank the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office for carefully evaluating my son’s matter and not opposing the request for bail. The fact that Robert’s entire conviction could be overturned is a blessing and I pray that God gives Judge Brinkley the wisdom to make the right decision and allow my son to return home to his family. I truly believe justice will prevail,” said Kathy Williams, Mill’s mother.

Mill remains in a Chester prison.

Judge Brinkley has scheduled a hearing for Meek Mill’s appeal April 16th.

KYW’s Kristen Johanson contributed to this report.