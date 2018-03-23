BREAKING: Arrest Warrant Issued For Eagles' Michael Bennett For Allegedly Injuring Paraplegic Woman
Filed Under:Local TV, Panera, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Panera is rolling out their delivery service to the Philadelphia market.

Twenty-four Panera restaurants in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Bucks Counties will start to deliver food to your home or your office.

‘Tournament Of Tails’ Raising Money, Awareness For Shelter Animals

Panera says their delivery service will be available within an eight-minute drive of the restaurant and that they will generally deliver between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To support their new delivery service, the restaurant chain is hiring 300 employees for new positions.

Panera also has 34 locations in New Jersey that are offering delivery service.

Newly Renovated Penguin Park Exhibit Opens Saturday At Adventure Aquarium

Click here to see if Panera delivers in your area.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch