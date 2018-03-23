PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Panera is rolling out their delivery service to the Philadelphia market.

Twenty-four Panera restaurants in Philadelphia, Montgomery, Chester, Delaware and Bucks Counties will start to deliver food to your home or your office.

Panera says their delivery service will be available within an eight-minute drive of the restaurant and that they will generally deliver between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days a week.

To support their new delivery service, the restaurant chain is hiring 300 employees for new positions.

Panera also has 34 locations in New Jersey that are offering delivery service.

Click here to see if Panera delivers in your area.