PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Now is your chance to take part in the 2018 Shelter Pet Tournament of Tails challenge!

Gopetplan.com is running the challenge to raise money and awareness for the underdogs — and cats — and ensure to help them find a forever home.

Each pet represents their shelter in one-on-one match ups. The pet who receives the most votes moves on to the next round.

Newly Renovated Penguin Park Exhibit Opens Saturday At Adventure Aquarium

Petplan donates to each participating shelter and compensates additional donations for each advance in the bracket.

The champion will recieve a grand prize of $5,000.

Vote for your favorites on Gopetplan.com

Be sure to check back daily for new match ups!