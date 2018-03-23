CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Adventure Aquarium in Camden debuts its new outdoor exhibit this weekend. A year in the making, Penguin Park opens to the public Saturday.

The space, with its beach and cliffs, was modeled after the penguins’ natural habitat in South Africa.

A Big Splash For Birthday Hippo At Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium now has 38 African penguins, including two that hatched this winter. They’re named Carson and Nick after the Super Bowl champions.

“Penguins are just awesome creatures,” curator Michele Pagel says. “They really have very distinct individual personalities. They’re so graceful. You look at them on land, they seem very awkward, but the second they’re in the water, they’re just the most graceful creatures.”

Adventure Aquarium Raises Thousands To Save Hippos In Africa

And now, you can watch them dive and swim in their new saltwater pool through a 20-foot underwater viewing window. It’s also a great spot to catch the live feedings held with the penguins every day.