MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A school bus driver from Somerset County is accused of sexually abusing several children since the 1960s.

The Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office announced this week the arrest of 84-year-old Edward Atoeff of Montgomery Township.

Authorities say that two adult victims reported to Montgomery Township police on Feb. 12 that they were repeatedly sexually assaulted repeatedly by Atoeff when they were 8 and 12 years old.

Authorities say that an investigation revealed that that Atoeff sexually assaulted the two victims and engaged in sexual contact with at least seven other victims dating back to the 1960s.

Authorities say Atoeff crossed paths with a majority of his victims while working as a school bus driver for Jastyke Transportation, which he owned and operated.

He was arrested at his home on Monday and is being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Atoeff has been charged with sexual assault.

If you have any information regarding the investigation please contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit at (908) 231-7100.