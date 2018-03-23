PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of Arch Street in Center City was closed for several hours due to a police investigation after suspicious activity was reported Friday morning.

Philadelphia police closed the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Arch Street, just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say around 1 a.m. employees at a hotel in the 1200 block of Arch Street witnessed two men enter a grate in the ground on the north side of 12th Street.

The witnesses tell police the men came back out after 25 minutes and left the area in a Toyota.

The area reopened around 11 a.m. after police say nothing suspicious was found.