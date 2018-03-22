GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) –New Jersey is recovering Thursday after being especially hard hit by the region’s fourth nor’easter this month.

Atlantic City Electric says reported close to 57,000 customers went without power overnight.

Gloucester County experienced the majority of those outages. Wet, heavy snow snapped branches, downed trees, and damaged power lines Wednesday.

The Kay family in Williamstown, Gloucester County is still without power and has only one flashlight.

AC Electric now has hundreds of linemen working around the clock, cutting trees and replacing wire in order to get everyone back online.

Eyewitness News spoke to one crew in Williamstown Thursday morning that had been on the road since 9 p.m. the night before. That crew is now working a 16 hour shift.

AC Electric has also tapped resources from the Midwest to help. An additional 250 people from Chicago are in town to help with restoration efforts.