PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Officials in Bermuda say there was no foul play involved in the death of a St. Joseph’s University student.

The forensic pathologist says that 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was found dead in a moat after falling from a height.

#BREAKING: Forensic pathologist says #MarkDombroski, 19-year-old St. Joe’s student, who was found in a moat, died from a fall from a height. No evidence of foul play. pic.twitter.com/FVVZnGGoJf — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) March 22, 2018

Dombroski was found dead on Monday. The freshman, who was in Bermuda on a trip with the university’s rugby team, went missing early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. from outside a popular pub known as The Dog House bar.

Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski “was not sober, but he was not intoxicated” when he left the bar on Sunday night.

Acting Assistant Commissioner James Howard says Dombroski’s body was found at the base of a colonial era fort in the British Island territory.

Authorities say surveillance video last caught Dombroski walking alone while using a cellphone.

The university said in a statement that they are “heartbroken” over Dombroski’s death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark’s teammates, classmates and friends,” the university said.

Friends back home were shocked over his death.

“I had to leave class. I can’t focus or anything. It’s a lot. You don’t think about things happening like this to people that you know,” said Alyssa Chervinsky.

“Terribly saddened by the loss of our teammate Mark Dombroski (’21) who was our friend, our teammate, and our brother. A true champion of the game,” said the St. Joseph’s University Rugby team on Facebook.

