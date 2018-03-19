HAMILTON, Bermuda (CBS) — Police in Bermuda say they have found the body of a missing St. Joseph’s University student.

Authorities say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was found dead on Monday. They did not release a cause of death.

The freshman, who was in Bermuda on a trip with the university’s rugby team, went missing early Sunday morning about 1 a.m. from outside a popular pub known as The Dog House bar.

Dombroski was also a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

“Members of the Archmere community will gather at the end of the school day to pray for the Dombroski Family, as we journey together with them in the days ahead,” said Archmere Academy in a statement Monday.

Authorities say surveillance video last caught Dombroski walking alone while using a cellphone.

Friends back at home had been anxiously waiting for updates.

“I had to leave class. I can’t focus or anything. It’s a lot. You don’t think about things happening like this to people that you know,” said Alyssa Chervinsky.

Bermuda police say he was supposed to leave Sunday to return to the U.S.