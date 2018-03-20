HAMILTON, Bermuda (CBS/AP) — A Bermuda bar owner says a St. Joseph’s University student did not appear to be drunk before he disappeared. Mark Dombroski, 19, was found dead Monday at the base of a colonial-era fort in a park on the island territory.

Frank Arnold, owner of the Dog House bar, says Dombroski “was not sober, but he was not intoxicated.”

He says that Dombroski’s parents had been to the bar on Sunday to look through hours of closed-circuit television footage.

A cause of death has not been released and forensic experts were still processing the scene where his body was found. Dombroski was a member of the rugby team at St. Joe’s and had come to Bermuda to compete in a tournament.

The university said in a statement that they are “heartbroken” over Dombroski’s death.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Dombroski family along with Mark’s teammates, classmates and friends,” the university said.

Friends back at home had been anxiously waiting for updates.

“I had to leave class. I can’t focus or anything. It’s a lot. You don’t think about things happening like this to people that you know,” said Alyssa Chervinsky.

“Terribly saddened by the loss of our teammate Mark Dombroski (’21) who was our friend, our teammate, and our brother. A true champion of the game,” said the St. Joseph’s University Rugby team on Facebook.

Bermuda police Dombroski was supposed to leave Sunday to return to the U.S.

