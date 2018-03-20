PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – What happens to the data you post on Facebook? Who’s responsible for how those personal details are used? And how can you make sure your profile information stays private?

Facebook is under intense pressure to answer these questions — and more — after it admitted that a company linked to President Donald Trump’s campaign had accessed and improperly stored a huge trove of its user data.

The controversy erupted after reports that data analysis firm Cambridge Analytica tried to influence how Americans voted using information collected from over 50 million Facebook profiles.

Facebook said it gave permission to University of Cambridge psychology professor Aleksandr Kogan to harvest information from users who downloaded his app — “thisisyourdigitallife.” The app offered a personality test. But Facebook users who downloaded the app also gave the professor permission to collect data on their location, their friends and content they had “liked.”

To check the type of access apps have on your Facebook profile while using a desktop computer, follow these steps: