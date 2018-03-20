PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – KB Toys says its planning a comeback!

The toy retailer, which went out of business in 2009, said via a statement on LinkedIn they have been working on several models to resurrect the “Great American Toy Store.”

And now that Toys “R” Us plans to close all its U.S. locations, KB Toys says it will resurrect sooner than planned.

They plan to have their stores up and running before Christmas.

KB Toys also says it’s looking for toy manufacturers or distributors and former KB Toys associates. For more information, click here.

KB Toys was acquired by Strategic Marks, LLC about a year ago.