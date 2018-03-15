BREAKING: Company That Built Bridge That Collapsed In Florida Has Ties To Chester County
By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under:cape may, ghost tracks, Local TV, Talkers

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — Pieces of the past have been unearthed on the Jersey Shore as historic rails have been revealed after the sands of time pushed them aside in Cape May.

It’s not what the tide washed in, but out, that has people flocking to Higbee’s Beach on the Delaware Bay side of Cape May.

A string of recent nor’easters caused enough erosion to expose about 100 feet of abandoned railroad tracks known as the “Cape May ghost tracks.”

City Councilwoman Proposes Extended Bar Hours…For The Children

“From time to time, depending upon the storm, the weather, or whatever is going on, the tracks show up and we call them the ghost tracks because you never know when they are going to appear,” said Harry Bellangy of the Greater Cape May Historical Society.

Locals say the tracks haven’t been seen in four or five years, and one of the reasons so many people are coming out to see them now is because of some fancy photography taken earlier this week.

Local photographers Werner Tedesco and Dave Callahan used flashlights and long exposure photo techniques to make it look like a ghost train was coming down the ghost tracks. The photos are being widely circulated online, inspiring visitors to come take their own pictures.

“I think it’s awesome, it’s really nice,” said Cape May resident Beth Acker.

According to experts with the Museum of Cape May County, the railroad tracks only runs for a mile or two and date back to around 1915. They didn’t transport people, but canons and shells to the beach as part of an artillery testing ground run by Bethlehem Steel during World War I.

Over 200 Bucks County High School Students Who Walked Out Getting Detention

Not only did our military fire munitions into the Delaware Bay off these tracks, so did the Brits and the Russians.

Interestingly enough, these World War I era tracks were only supposed to be used for a few years and a century later they are still here.

“There’s even wood here, I mean, it’s impressive,” said Acker.

But get your pictures soon as there’s no telling when the shifting sands will bury the ghost tracks again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch