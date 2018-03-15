PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — More than 200 students at a high school in Bucks County are facing disciplinary measures for walking out of school Wednesday during National Walkout Day.

Pennridge School District Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Rattigan said in a letter about 225 students walked out of school instead of attending designated assemblies inside the high school.

The 225 students will serve their detentions on Saturday.

“Just to be clear, no student will be disciplined because they expressed any particular viewpoint or opinion. Rather, the disciplinary consequence will be given for willfully breaking a school rule about leaving the building without permission,” said Rattigan.

The school had previously warned students who left the school without their parents would face discipline.

Rattigan says about 800 students attended the assembly, which included a slideshow in honor of the victims.

Thousands of schools across the nation participated in National Walkout Day to protest gun violence following the shooting massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

