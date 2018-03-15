PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia city councilwoman wants to let bars, in certain areas of the city, stay open until 4 a.m. She’s pitching it as a way to fund the school district.

Night owls have long lamented that Philadelphia bars, by state law, close at 2 a.m. Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown wants to give them some cheer.

She’s introduced a bill authorizing City Council to establish “Extended Hour Zones,” where bars could get permits to stay open another two hours.

The idea is that the city would collect more revenue from the liquor tax, though she doesn’t like to say it means people would drink more.

“When bars stay open later, folks commiserate more, they engage in what you do when you’re in bars,” Reynolds Brown said.

Brown says she has no idea of how much money it might generate. She does note the state would have to give the city the authority to grant the permits and says she’s been working with State Representative Jordan Harris who plans to introduce enabling legislation.