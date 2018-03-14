PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welp, you can’t keep them all.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will lose Patrick Robinson to the Saints.

This is a surprise: #Eagles CB Patrick Robinson, due to be a free agent in 2 hours, is expected to sign a 4-year deal with the #Saints. Back where it all began. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Earlier in the week, Rapoport reported Philadelphia was looking to re-sign the veteran cornerback.

The #Eagles are working to retain CB Patrick Robinson, sources say, and the expectation is they do it before the tampering window starts. After signing a 1-year deal in 2017, Robinson emerged as one of Philly’s stars. Now he should be back. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

The #Eagles and Patrick Robinson got close on a contract extension on Monday. Then stalled. … then his window opened. And the #Saints jumped in and locked him down. He’s a former #Saints first round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, the Eagles announced they have re-signed LB Nigel Bradham. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million over five years.

Robinson, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl.

Robinson recorded four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, and 1.0 sack during the 2017 regular season. In the NFC Championship game, Robinson had a big pick six.

With the recent addition of Daryl Worley, the Eagles had a logjam at cornerback. ESPN reported the team could look to trade one of their defensive backs, with Sidney Jones coming back from injury this season.