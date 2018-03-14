PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welp, you can’t keep them all.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles will lose Patrick Robinson to the Saints.
Earlier in the week, Rapoport reported Philadelphia was looking to re-sign the veteran cornerback.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Eagles announced they have re-signed LB Nigel Bradham. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million over five years.
Robinson, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last offseason and helped the franchise win their first Super Bowl.
Robinson recorded four interceptions, 18 pass deflections, and 1.0 sack during the 2017 regular season. In the NFC Championship game, Robinson had a big pick six.
With the recent addition of Daryl Worley, the Eagles had a logjam at cornerback. ESPN reported the team could look to trade one of their defensive backs, with Sidney Jones coming back from injury this season.