PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have reportedly traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley.
According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles were planning on releasing Smith anyway, who had a $5 million option for 2018.
Smith, 29, caught 36 balls for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Smith did a tremendous amount of work in the community and is vocal on social media.
Worley, 23, is a Philadelphia native. The 6’1″, 198-pound cornerback attended William Penn Charter school — where he was a standout receiver and safety — and then West Virginia University. Worley was a third-round draft pick of Carolina in 2016.
Worley has a 2018 cap hit of just $650,000.
In two seasons with the Panthers, Worley has three interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two sacks.
The Eagles now have an abundance of young corners with Worley, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, and Sidney Jones.