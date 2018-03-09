PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have reportedly traded wide receiver Torrey Smith to the Panthers for cornerback Daryl Worley.

And another CB deal: Panthers trading CB Daryl Worley to Eagles in exchange for WR Torrey Smith, sources tell ESPN. Trades continue…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2018

According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles were planning on releasing Smith anyway, who had a $5 million option for 2018.

The #Eagles were planning to move on from WR Torrey Smith… but instead trade him to the #Panthers for CB Daryl Worley, sources said. The deal was done a few days ago, giving Philly cap savings and some CB depth. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2018

Smith, 29, caught 36 balls for 430 yards and two touchdowns. Smith did a tremendous amount of work in the community and is vocal on social media.

Worley, 23, is a Philadelphia native. The 6’1″, 198-pound cornerback attended William Penn Charter school — where he was a standout receiver and safety — and then West Virginia University. Worley was a third-round draft pick of Carolina in 2016.

Worley has a 2018 cap hit of just $650,000.

In two seasons with the Panthers, Worley has three interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two sacks.

The Eagles now have an abundance of young corners with Worley, Jalen Mills, Ronald Darby, Rasul Douglas, and Sidney Jones.