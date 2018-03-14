PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nigel Bradham isn’t going anywhere.

The Eagles have reportedly signed the veteran linebacker to a five-year deal worth $40 million.

Eagles' LB Nigel Bradham is signing a 5-year, $40 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2018

Bradham posted on his Instagram account: “Forever an Eagle! Love you Philly. Let’s repeat.”

Bradham, 28, signed a two-year deal with the Eagles in 2016 and has become one of their key defensive players. Bradham had 88 combined tackles last season, anchoring the league’s best run defense.

As a result, they will look to trade linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who has a cap hit of $7.6 million.

The #Eagles keep one of their own, and now they are expected to shop LB Mychal Kendricks, who has a 7.6M cap hit. https://t.co/Q7rG9LhcMi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

If the Eagles cannot find a trade partner, they could designate Kendricks as a post June 1st cut to save $6 million in cap space.

On Tuesday, the Eagles reportedly signed former Broncos linebacker Corey Nelson. They also expect to get linebacker Jordan Hicks back from injury to start the season. Hicks suffered a season-ending achilles injury on October 23rd, 2017.