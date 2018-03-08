EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — South Jersey shore towns are in damage assessment mode, again, after the second nor’easter to hit them in less than a week — and they’re also preparing for a third potential storm early next week.

John Lees, the deputy emergency management coordinator of Atlantic County, says he’s been in touch with several shore communities. Their response is rather consistent.

“We haven’t had any reports from any of our municipal partners on any extraordinary damage,” Lees told KYW Newsradio. “We have experienced the kind of damage we normally do over the course of any winter period with nor’easters.”

That said, having two storms, and maybe three, so close together is an issue in and of itself. Mother Nature can sometimes repair damage naturally, given time.

So what do you do down the shore this weekend?

“Prepare as we normally prepare and stay close to the National Weather Service and to our web pages to get the up to date information,” Lees added, “and to be prepared and do the best you can not only for your family but for your municipal and go from there.”

Then again, since towns mostly depend of the Army Corps of Engineers for beach replenishment, any repair work might be coordinated through them.​