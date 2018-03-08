PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Residents across the Delaware Valley have a big cleanup effort in their hands after the second nor’easter in less than a week pummeled the region with snow and brought another round of power outages to many still recovering from the previous blast of winter.

Second Nor’easter Pummels Region With Several Inches Of Snow

Wednesday’s nor’easter knocked out electricity to tens of thousands, knocked down power lines and trees, and caused a mess on the roads.

Another tree down on Green St. between 17th & 18th in #SpringGarden after Wed’s Nor’easter Sidewalk blocked, car damaged @CBSPhilly #CBS3Snow pic.twitter.com/y0mfWBe8kk — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) March 8, 2018

Most major highways were clear Thursday morning, but many secondary roads still remain snow- and ice-covered.

Amtrak, SEPTA Regional Rail Announce Modified Service For Thursday, March 8

Some of the highest snow totals from Wednesday's system were in S Bucks Co, but up in the Poconos still came in just below 10" #CBS3Snow pic.twitter.com/O91vLtxbaI — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 8, 2018

Bucks County was hit especially hard by the winter storm. The Richboro area got 16 inches of snow, and many residents in the county remain in the dark since last Friday’s storm.

Electric service crews worked through the night and continue to work Thursday in difficult conditions to restore outages as quickly as possible.

Lightning Strikes Teacher During Snowstorm

If traveling on Thursday, Philadelphia International Airport is urging travelers to check with their airline before going to the airport. The airport says there may be residual cancellations as the airlines work to get operations back to normal.

If heading into work or school, use caution as ice has formed in some areas, causing for a slippery and dangerous commute.

SEPTA says bus service is expected to resume on most routes on Thursday, however, some may still be suspended or detoured due to street conditions from the storm.

As the cleanup continues across the region, CBS3 meteorologists are already tracking the potential for a third Nor’easter at the end of the weekend. Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast at CBSPhilly.com