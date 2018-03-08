SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — PECO crews are doing more than just restoring power – they’re also saving lives.

Two PECO linemen pulled two victims to safety after their cars were involved in a head-on collision along Route 320 in Springfield on Wednesday morning.

One of the lineman saw a man banging on the window from his smoking car. The lineman was unable to open the driver-side door, so he was able to open the back door and pull the driver over the seat and out of the car. The second lineman then helped to lay the man on the sidewalk.

The lineman then saw a hand waving out of another car, where an elderly man was unable to get out of the vehicle. The PECO lineman was able to open the man’s car door and pulled him to safety.

After pulling both men to safety, the two linemen waited for emergency responders to arrive.

There is no word on the victims’ conditions.