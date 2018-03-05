BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The families of three victims who were allegedly killed by Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin have filed wrongful death lawsuits.

Attorneys for the families of Dean A. Finocchiaro, Thomas C. Meo, and Jimi T. Patrick, announced the civil suit on Monday. The family of the fourth victim, Mark Sturgis, filed a wrongful death suit last year. The lawsuits were filed against DiNardo, his parents and Sean Kratz.

According to the criminal complaint, Sturgis was shot with a gun owned by Cosmo DiNardo’s mother.

The lawsuits claim DiNardo’s parents neglected to safeguard their gun while knowing their son had serious mental issues.

DiNardo and Kratz were charged in the murders of Finocchiaro, Meo, Patrick and Sturgis. Their bodies were found last July on a farm in Solebury owned by DiNardo’s parents.

Authorities say DiNardo admitted to killing the men and burying their bodies.

Both DiNardo and Kratz pleaded not guilty during their formal arraignment last December.