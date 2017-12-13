WEATHER: Multiple Clipper Systems Forecast To Move Through The Region | Code Blues IssuedFull Weather Coverage
Filed Under:Bucks County Missing Men, Cosmo DiNardo, Talkers

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The man charged in the killings of four men who were found buried on a Bucks County farm earlier this year may face the death penalty.

Cosmo DiNardo admitted to killing Jimi Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Tom Meo and Mark Sturgis on his parents’ farm in July. His lawyer had said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty.

However, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice Wednesday that states “the Commonwealth reserves the right to seek the death penalty” if Dinardo is convicted. Prosecutors say the notice was filed in case DiNardo stops cooperating in the case.

DiNardo is expected to be court on Thursday for an arraignment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch