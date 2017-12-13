BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The man charged in the killings of four men who were found buried on a Bucks County farm earlier this year may face the death penalty.
Cosmo DiNardo admitted to killing Jimi Patrick, Dean Finocchiaro, Tom Meo and Mark Sturgis on his parents’ farm in July. His lawyer had said DiNardo confessed in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty.
However, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office filed a notice Wednesday that states “the Commonwealth reserves the right to seek the death penalty” if Dinardo is convicted. Prosecutors say the notice was filed in case DiNardo stops cooperating in the case.
DiNardo is expected to be court on Thursday for an arraignment.