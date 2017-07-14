BREAKING: Possible Accomplice With Cosmo DiNardo In Custody, Sources Say | AP Source: DiNardo Killed 4 Men, Burned Bodies At Family's Farm | Timeline Of Events  

Sources: Possible Accomplice With Cosmo DiNardo Taken Into Custody

July 14, 2017 10:19 AM
Filed Under: Bucks County Missing Men, Cosmo DiNardo

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Sources tell Eyewitness News a second person of interest is in custody following a report that Cosmo Dinardo confessed to the murders of four young men.

According to Eyewitness News sources, 20-year-old Sean Kratz was taken into custody as a possible accomplice with DiNardo.

This comes shortly after The Associated Press reported DiNardo told investigators he had a co-conspirator.

DiNardo’s attorney said Thursday that his client confessed to the murders.

DiNardo reportedly confessed to killing the men separately after selling them marijuana and then burning their bodies at his family’s farm in Solebury.

The search of a mass grave continues at the DiNardo family farm where so far one body has been positively identified.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub is not commenting or confirming word of a confession.

 

 

 

