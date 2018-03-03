PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Delaware County was one of the hardest hit areas by this Friday’s winter storm, and as a result emergency management officials there have declared a disaster emergency.

The Disaster Emergency Declaration comes as a result of what officials are calling extensive damage to roads, bridges, homes and businesses throughout the county, in addition to widespread power outages. With so many people without power, County Council Chairman John McBlain says many have turned to generators, which bring a different set of concerns.

“We’re fearful that we’ll begin to see the effects of carbon monoxide as the hours wear on,” McBlain said. “So we urge people, if they’re using generators that are fuel driven, make sure that they are properly ventilated.”

McBlain also says people should be careful when using candles, and make sure their fireplace is ready before putting it to use.

The county is activating warming centers for residents at the Watkins Avenue Senior Center in Upper Darby, the Clifton Heights Fire House, and the Garrettford Fire House in Drexel Hill.