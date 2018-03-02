PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nor’easter is causing thousands of power outages across the Delaware Valley.

PECO is reporting more than 39,000 outages in the region.

Chester County has nearly 11,000 customers in the dark, while Delaware County has 4,900.

Philadelphia has over 4,00 without power. Montgomery County is reporting nearly 4,800 and Bucks County has more than 4,800 customers without service.

Atlantic City Electric says 2,200 customers are without power in Gloucester County.

With wind gusts continuing throughout the day, forecasters are predicting that these numbers will most likely be on the rise.