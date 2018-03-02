PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A powerful nor’easter is battering the region on Friday, bringing rain and snow to some parts.

Along the Jersey Shore, the storm is battering the beach and whipping up waves as flooding and beach erosion is a real concern.

The flooding at the shore will be a gusty and tide-driven event. On the bay side of Atlantic City, they depend on the storm drains to dump the water out onto the bay, but when there is wind for a long period of time, the streets can’t drain like they are supposed to.

Nor’easter Causing Thousands Of Power Outages Across Region

High tide will be around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Atlantic City police say they haven’t had any rescues in cars or homes.

In Philadelphia, the high winds are battering the city.

Heavy street signs won’t stop moving, trash cans have been toppled over and umbrellas have been abandoned in the street.

Despite the weather, plenty of people are outside walking.

“It’s very cold. It’s very windy. I came here to deliver a report and I’m freezing,” said Nicole Hanson of Runnemede, New Jersey.

The storm has caused over 20,000 power outages in the area.

To the north and west of the city, snow is a major concern. The Poconos and some areas could get as much as a foot of snow.