PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many people, bacon is likened to a gift from above. However, the popular breakfast food, delicious as it may be, has been linked to causing various types of cancer.
Scientists Say Certain Foods Linked To Spread Of Cancer
Researchers from the International Agency for Research on Cancer say that bacon acts as a bit of a double whammy in that it is both a red meat and a processed meat.
In a question-and-answer session, a committee of scientists from The World Health Organization explained how exactly red and processed meats are carcinogens.
“According to the most recent estimates by the Global Burden of Disease Project, an independent academic research organization, about 34,000 cancer deaths per year worldwide are attributable to diets high in processed meat,” scientists said, adding that “diets high in red meat could be responsible for 50,000 cancer deaths per year worldwide”.
Study: Eating Nuts Improves Survival Rate For Colon Cancer
There is a correlation that both types of meat, red and processed, can increase the risk of colorectal, pancreatic, stomach, and prostate cancer to varying degrees. However, evidence of this is still not conclusive.
Recently, a study published in the European Journal of Cancer showed that eating processed meats like bacon could cause an increase in the risk of breast cancer. The National Health Service explained in further depth what the research meant and how it could be best understood.
In spite of this research, don’t fret over giving up your beloved bacon just yet. The WHO recommends that a limitation on a red meat and processed meat can be very beneficial in avoiding increased risks of cancer.
Everyday stress can disrupt a happy family life. Some examples of that can be financial burdens, pressures from the workplace, or even disagreements among spouses. Is there a Key to having a Happy Family Life? Believe it or not there is actually. You can find that answer in the Bible. Have a look at Luke 11:28 as it reads, “Happy are those hearing the word of God and keeping it!” God is the originator of family life, therefore the family unit exists because God created it. We would only benefit ourselves and our family when we look to God’s word for counsel and advice. God cares for us and has our best interest at heart. 1st Peter 5: 6,7.
Did you find this encouraging? If you have any questions about this message then please contact us at above address or you can also go to JW.org.