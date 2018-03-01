PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study from the Yale Cancer Center has great news about how eating nuts can improve survival rates for certain cancers.

The study by Yale researchers tracked patients with Stage 3 colon cancer and found that survival rates jumped 46 percent for those eating at least 2 ounces of walnuts, almonds, or other tree nuts every week.

The recently published findings show the great strides that are being made daily in finding ways to treat and cure cancer.