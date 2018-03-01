BREAKING: 10-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Threats That Closed Gloucester County Schools, Officials Say
Filed Under:cancer, Health, Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study from the Yale Cancer Center has great news about how eating nuts can improve survival rates for certain cancers.

New Treatment May Cure Peanut Allergies, Scientists Say

The study by Yale researchers tracked patients with Stage 3 colon cancer and found that survival rates jumped 46 percent for those eating at least 2 ounces of walnuts, almonds, or other tree nuts every week.

Preventive Treatment For Peanut Allergies Succeeds In Study

The recently published findings show the great strides that are being made daily in finding ways to treat and cure cancer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch