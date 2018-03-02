WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — It was a rough flight for one crew in Washington, D.C., on Friday morning thanks to the nor’easter.

According to the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center, one pilot reported that many people on the flight got sick during a “very bumpy” descent.

Pilot report from the Washington DC area this morning:

"IAD UUA /OV KIAD/TM 1238/FL040/TP CRJ2/TB MOD-SEV/RM VERY BUMPY ON DESCENT. PRETTY MUCH EVERY ONE ON THE PLANE THREW UP. PILOTS WERE ON THE VERGE OF THROWING UP. AWC-WEB" — NWS AWC (@NWSAWC) March 2, 2018

“Pretty much everyone on the plane threw up. Pilots were on the verge of throwing up,” one pilot reported.

A major nor’easter pounded the East Coast on Friday, packing heavy rain, intermittent snow and strong winds as residents from the mid-Atlantic to Maine braced for coastal flooding.

More than 2,100 flights were canceled by airlines, most spread across airports in the Northeast.

The Eastern Seaboard was expected to be buffeted by wind gusts exceeding 50 mph, with possible hurricane-strength winds of 80 to 90 mph on Cape Cod. Also, heavy snow fell in Ohio, upstate New York as the storm spun eastward. Boston south to Rhode Island was forecast to get 2 to 5 inches of snow from the late-winter storm.

In New Jersey, officials worried that the storm could take a chunk out of beaches just south of Atlantic City that are still being repaired because of damage from previous storms. Winds were expected to increase drastically throughout the day, peaking Friday afternoon with gusts from 50 mph to 60 mph that could leave downed trees and power lines. Almost 5,000 customers were without power.

