PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, and Commodore Barry Bridges now have empty tractor-trailer ban in effect.

Officials say speeds have also been reduced to 35 mph on the bridges.

On the Ben Franklin Bridge, the pedestrian footwalks are also closed.

