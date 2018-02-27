PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be an emotional night at Citizens Bank Park in August as the Philadelphia Phillies will posthumously induct Roy Halladay into the Wall of Fame.

The Phillies announced Tuesday that Halladay, along with former general manager Pat Gillick, will be inducted on Saturday, Aug. 4, prior to the 7:05 p.m. game against the Miami Marlins.

“This will be a very emotional evening as we not only honor the memory of Roy Halladay, but also pay tribute to his extraordinary accomplishments on the mound as he becomes the 39th inductee of the Phillies Wall of Fame,” said Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck.

Halladay died last November after his small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast. He was just 40 years old at the time of his death.

“Braden, Ryan and I are so honored to have Roy remembered in this way,” said Brandy Halladay, Roy’s wife. “He will be in great company with other Phillies legends who are on the Wall of Fame. The decision made by the Phillies to induct Roy without a fan vote makes it even more meaningful. I look forward to fans and the community coming out to celebrate this special occasion with us.”

Halladay is just one of four Phillies to be inducted into the Wall of Fame without a fan vote. The other three are Charlie Manuel, Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton.

The Phillies will also fly a flag bearing his No. 34 at the ballpark throughout the season.

During his four seasons with the Phillies, Halladay tossed a perfect game and a postseason no-hitter in 2010. He also won the Cy Young Award that year following a 21-10 season.

He was also named to two All-Star teams as a Phillie.

Gillick, who is currently in his 13th year with the Phillies, was the general manager behind the 2008 World Series champion Phillies team.

“The decision to honor Pat Gillick as the inaugural executive on the Wall of Fame was a unanimous one for the Phillies,” said Buck. “Pat’s illustrious career and impact on the game is one to be celebrated with fans, and we look forward to recognizing his amazing contributions to baseball on this historic day.”

Gillick was also inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July 2011.