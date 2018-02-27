PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles punter Donnie Jones is retiring from the NFL, the Eagles announced on Tuesday.
“After 14 seasons in the NFL, I have decided to retire so that I can spend more time with my family,” said Jones, per the Eagles. “I am grateful for all those who have supported me throughout the years. Specifically, I would like to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson and the entire Eagles organization for allowing me to be a part of their family for the past five seasons. I will truly miss my teammates, coaches, friends and the best fans in the NFL. Although I am retiring, I will always be an Eagle and will forever have a special place in my heart for the city of Philadelphia. It is a great honor to be a part of the first Super Bowl championship team in Eagles history and there is no better way to finish my career.”
Jones, 37, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2009 while playing with the St. Louis.
Of course, Jones goes out as a Super Bowl champion.