PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles punter Donnie Jones is retiring from the NFL, the Eagles announced on Tuesday.

Punter Donnie Jones has announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons. Congratulations on a great career, Donnie!

“After 14 seasons in the NFL, I have decided to retire so that I can spend more time with my family,” said Jones, per the Eagles. “I am grateful for all those who have supported me throughout the years. Specifically, I would like to thank Jeffrey Lurie, Howie Roseman, Doug Pederson and the entire Eagles organization for allowing me to be a part of their family for the past five seasons. I will truly miss my teammates, coaches, friends and the best fans in the NFL. Although I am retiring, I will always be an Eagle and will forever have a special place in my heart for the city of Philadelphia. It is a great honor to be a part of the first Super Bowl championship team in Eagles history and there is no better way to finish my career.”

Surprised to hear about Donnie Jones’ retirement. Donnie had a great career and played an important role in the Eagles success. Punters really impact a team’s defense with the way they flip the field. Donnie was a master at pinning opponents deep. He’s also a great person. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) February 27, 2018

Jones, 37, spent the past five seasons with the Eagles. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2008 and 2009 while playing with the St. Louis.

Of course, Jones goes out as a Super Bowl champion.