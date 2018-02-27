PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Three Billboards of Cleveland, Ohio has LeBron James flattered.
“It is [very flattering]. You could say it’s a distraction, ah it’s not,” James said on Tuesday. “It’s not a distraction. It’s actually very flattering. I’m sitting here at 33 in my 15th year…people in their respective city want me to play for them.”
Three billboards were put up in Cleveland by a Chester, PA company called Power Home Remodeling on Monday, hoping to lure James to Philly.
James will be able to decide where he wants to play after the season on July 1st, and the Sixers — as a potential fit — is picking up steam.
