CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The nation’s Catholic bishops are urging a full-court press on Congress Monday by Catholics and others to come up with a DACA solution.
Florida School Shooting Survivors Take Part In New Jersey Gun Control Rally
The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops is urging people to contact their members of Congress to stop the potential deportation of hundreds of thousands of people in this country who are classified as part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or Dreamers.
Camden Bishop Dennis Sullivan is among those sounding the call in this region.
“Ask them to support a bipartisan, common sense and humane solution for Dreamers to protect Dreamers from deportation and provide them with a path to citizenship,” said Sullivan.
Police: Teenage Girl Unharmed After Being Abducted In North Philadelphia
Sullivan met with a group of Dreamers last week, declared they are as American as he is and said those trying to push them out of the country don’t understand the ideals contained in the Declaration of Independence.