PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say two men abducted a teenage girl in North Philadelphia.
It happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday along the 3300 block of Fairhill Street.
Authorities say, the victim, a 15-year-old girl was picked up by two black males driving a silver sedan.
Approximately an hour after the abduction the victim was dropped off at 29th and Cecil B. Moore Avenue unharmed, according to police.
Investigators say the abduction was not reported to police until 8:30 p.m.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police have also not provided any further details on the two suspects.