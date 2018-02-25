Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after they say two men abducted a teenage girl in North Philadelphia.

It happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday along the 3300 block of Fairhill Street.

Authorities say, the victim, a 15-year-old girl was picked up by two black males driving a silver sedan.

Approximately an hour after the abduction the victim was dropped off at 29th and Cecil B. Moore Avenue unharmed, according to police.

ALSO READ: Police: Shooting Leaves Man Critically Wounded In Overbrook

Investigators say the abduction was not reported to police until 8:30 p.m.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have also not provided any further details on the two suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch