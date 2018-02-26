TRENTON (CBS) — Survivors of the Florida high school massacre traveled to New Jersey to take part in a weekend rally demanding changes in the nation’s gun laws.
The students included Harris Jaffe, who was born in New Jersey but is now a sophomore at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
“Stoneman Douglas doesn’t want to be known as the last school that got shot up. We want to be known as the last that ever got shot up,” said Harris.
Joined by fellow classmates, Harris says the students are seeking common sense changes in the nation’s gun laws.
New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez says it’s time for Congress to act.
“Too many have put the interest of the gun lobby ahead of their responsibility to keep our families safe. The NRA may have 5 or 6 million members, but it does not speak for 320 million Americans who have a different view,” said Menendez.
Menendez says he is re-introducing legislation to ban gun magazines that hold more than ten rounds of ammunition.