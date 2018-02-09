PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Lombardi finally admitted he was wrong on Thursday, after Eagles center Jason Kelce called him out during his legendary parade rant.
“Some clown named Mike Lombardi told [Doug Pederson] he was the least qualified coach in the NFL.
“No, I was just trying to finish this book so I’ve been working,” Lombardi said when he asked if he watched Kelce’s speech live. “Somebody sent me a text.
“Look, he’s right, what can you do?” Lombardi said of Kelce’s comments. “The guy [Pederson] won a Super Bowl. The guy did a tremendous job coaching the team. In that game, they did a great job. They won. They played the game kind of how I thought they would, and I’ve said all along they were going to be a tough matchup for the Patriots.”
You can listen to the full interview with Lombardi on the 94WIP Morning Show below:
Lombardi is an ass, but Kelce lost it at the end. No need for that in front of kids.