By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mike Lombardi finally admitted he was wrong on Thursday, after Eagles center Jason Kelce called him out during his legendary parade rant.

“Some clown named Mike Lombardi told [Doug Pederson] he was the least qualified coach in the NFL.

“No, I was just trying to finish this book so I’ve been working,” Lombardi said when he asked if he watched Kelce’s speech live. “Somebody sent me a text.

“Look, he’s right, what can you do?” Lombardi said of Kelce’s comments. “The guy [Pederson] won a Super Bowl. The guy did a tremendous job coaching the team. In that game, they did a great job. They won. They played the game kind of how I thought they would, and I’ve said all along they were going to be a tough matchup for the Patriots.”

You can listen to the full interview with Lombardi on the 94WIP Morning Show below:

 

 

Comments
  1. Feudi A Pandola says:
    February 9, 2018 at 9:39 am

    Lombardi is an ass, but Kelce lost it at the end. No need for that in front of kids.

