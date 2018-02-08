PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jason Kelce went on an epic rant during the Eagles’ Super Bowl ceremony at the Art Museum.

Kelce, the Eagles center who dressed as a Mummer for the parade, called out all the critics who slammed the players and coaching staff during the season.

He began by talking about how Howie Roseman lost control of personnel decisions during the Chip Kelly era and didn’t see him for a whole year after his office was moved to another side of the building.

Kelce called out NFL analyst Mike Lombardi for saying Doug Pederson was the least qualified head coach in the league.

Kelce then summed up all of the team’s criticisms.

“Jason Peters was told he was too old, didn’t have it anymore. Before he got hurt, he was the best freaking tackle in the NFL. Big V was told he didn’t have. Stefen Wisniewski wasn’t good enough. Jason Kelce’s too small. Lane Johnson can’t lay off the juice. Brandon Brooks has anxiety. Carson Wentz didn’t go to a Division One school. Nick Foles don’t got it. Corey Clement is too slow. LeGarrette Blount don’t got it no more. Jay Ajayi can’t stay healthy. Torrey Smith can’t catch. Nelson Agholor can’t catch. Zach Ertz can’t block. Brent Celek’s too old. Brandon Graham was drafted too high. Vinny Curry ain’t got it. Beau Allen can’t fit the scheme. Mychal Kendricks can’t fit the scheme. Nigel Bradham can’t catch. Jalen Mills can’t cover. Patrick Robinson can’t cover. It’s the whole team!”

With thousands chanting “Kelce, Kelce,” and urging him on, the Eagles center continued.

“We’re a bunch of underdogs and you know what underdogs are, they’re hungry dogs,” said Kelce. “Hungry dogs run best and that’s this team.”

Kelce also dropped a couple F-bombs that had to be censored out of his speech, with one of the best lines saying this is what happens when he doesn’t have breakfast.

“That’s why we’re the first team to hold that f****** trophy!” said Kelce.

Social media lit up during Kelce’s epic rant.

Now someone go get Kelce some breakfast.