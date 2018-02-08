PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles might’ve been Super Bowl MVP, but center Jason Kelce is definitely the Super Bowl Parade MVP.
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Fans Cheer On Eagles During Super Bowl Parade
The Eagles center is decked out in Mummers gear for the Super Bowl parade.
During the parade, Kelce even got out of the bus to celebrate with Eagles fans.
WATCH LIVE: Eagles Super Bowl Parade Coverage
“Long live the king! Jason Kelce, forever!” one fan said.
Hundreds of thousands of Eagles fans have lined up along Broad Street for the parade, as millions are expected to pack the city.