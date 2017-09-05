Lombardi: ‘Everybody Knows Doug Pederson Isn’t A Head Coach’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The jury is still out on Eagles head coach Doug Pederson.

But former NFL GM, current analyst for The Ringer and regularly caller on the 94WIP Morning Show Michael Lombardi has already made up his mind.

“Now, everybody knows Pederson isn’t a head coach,” Lombardi said in a video for The Ringer. “He might be less qualified to coach a team than anyone I’ve ever seen in my 30-plus years in the NFL.”

.@mlombardiNFL wants to know if the Eagles will admit their mistake or if they'll throw away 2017 by sticking to the Pederson principle pic.twitter.com/Vw3ubDzBic — The Ringer (@ringer) September 3, 2017

“Look, the Eagles looked increasingly sloppy and unprepared as the 2016 season limped along. That ain’t changing in ’17,” said Lombardi.

“Only Carson Wentz can save Pederson’s job, and Wentz actually got worse during his rookie year, not better.”

The majority of fans disagree with Lombardi, based on this 94WIP Morning Show Twitter poll.

Do you agree with Mike Lombardi that Eagles coach Doug Pederson is not qualified to coach in the NFL? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 5, 2017

The second-year Eagles coach responded to Lombardi’s comment on Monday.

“I haven’t seen the article,” Pederson told reporters via BleedingGreenNation. “I’m not sure what you’re talking about. So I don’t pay attention to that. I mean, listen. I’m confident in what I do. He’s not in the building. I coach our coaches and coach our players. I think if you ask any one of our players or their assistant coaches, I think they would maybe say something a little bit different. I have not read the article. So I can’t respond to it.”

The Eagles open their 2017 regular season on Sunday in Washington D.C. against the Redskins.