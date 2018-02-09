PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles center Jason Kelce is the king of Philadelphia following his epic rant during Thursday’s Super Bowl ceremony at the Art Museum.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce Goes On Epic Rant During Super Bowl Ceremony
Kelce, who wore a Mummers outfit for the parade, was all the rage after he slammed critics during his impassioned speech on the Art Museum steps.
“Everybody wanted it more and that’s why we’re up here today and that’s why we’re the first team in Eagles history to hold that freaking trophy,” said Kelce.
The Philadelphia Police Department got in on the fun, tweeting a picture showing Kelce standing atop City Hall.
Mike Lombardi On Doug Pederson: ‘The Guy Did A Tremendous Job’
“We’re not entirely convinced that this wasn’t photoshopped,” the department tweeted.
Some on social media called on Kelce to run for president in 2020.