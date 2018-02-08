PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles fans sure do love climbing things: poles, awnings, trucks and even porta potties.
Photographer HughE Dillon caught on video several porta potties that were caving in because fans were climbing and sitting on top of them.
“Philly has an obsession with climbing things. Crap, What could go wrong? Eagles parade,” Dillon tweeted with the video.
The city hauled in 850 porta potties for the parade.
Philadelphia gained notoriety as officers greased the poles with Crisco before the NFC Championship game against the Vikings. However, that didn’t work as fans were still able to climb them.
Prior to the Super Bowl, cops were back out, greasing up the poles with an unknown substance, but fans were still able to climb.
It’s estimated millions of people packed into Philadelphia for the Super Bowl parade.